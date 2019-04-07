In September, the Belgian government announced new plans to reduce illegal immigration, including detaining families with children while many of the refugees in Belgium rely on charities for food and shelter.

The country strictly adheres to the Dublin Regulation which states that asylum seekers entering Europe must apply in the first country they arrive in. Since some refugees came via Italy or Greece, the Belgian government is reluctant to let them stay.

"Last week I went three days without food. I only drank some water. Sometimes people will give me something to eat. I don't have a future. I'm afraid now about the future," said Sulaiman Harmoosh, a Syrian refugee.

Around 45,000 refugees have arrived in Belgium in the past four years.