WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
Some refugees in Belgium rely on charity-run hostels to survive as the country plans to reduce illegal migration.
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
In this Sept. 1, 2015 file photo, a young child waits in line at a migrant reception centre in Brussels. / AP
April 7, 2019

In September, the Belgian government announced new plans to reduce illegal immigration, including detaining families with children while many of the refugees in Belgium rely on charities for food and shelter.

The country strictly adheres to the Dublin Regulation which states that asylum seekers entering Europe must apply in the first country they arrive in. Since some refugees came via Italy or Greece, the Belgian government is reluctant to let them stay.

"Last week I went three days without food. I only drank some water. Sometimes people will give me something to eat. I don't have a future. I'm afraid now about the future," said Sulaiman Harmoosh, a Syrian refugee.

Around 45,000 refugees have arrived in Belgium in the past four years.

Recommended

Charity groups accuse the government of taking drastic measures to discourage anyone from seeking asylum.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon