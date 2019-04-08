Afghan forces have launched an operation to drive back the Taliban four days after the militants attacked and besieged an army compound in the western Badghis province.

Colonel Qais Mangal, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said Monday that at least 12 security forces have been killed in the last 48 hours, bringing the overall death toll to more than 40. Dozens more have been wounded.

Mangal says dozens of insurgents have been killed and wounded by air and ground forces.