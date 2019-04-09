A Hong Kong court found nine leaders of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations guilty Tuesday on public nuisance and other charges, in a verdict that activists say likely presages more restrictions on free expression in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Those convicted included law professor Benny Tai, retired sociology professor Chan Kin-man and pastor Chu Yiu-ming. Two current lawmakers, one former lawmaker, two student leaders and a political activist were also found guilty.

The nine were leaders of the non-violent "Occupy Central" campaign to demand the right of the city's population to choose its own leader rather than merely approve a candidate picked by Beijing.

"Hong Kong courts, by labeling peaceful protests in pursuit of rights as public nuisance, are sending a terrible message that will likely embolden the government to prosecute more peaceful activists, further chilling free expression in Hong Kong," Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Prior to the verdict's announcement, Chan said he and the others had no regrets for their actions but were chiefly concerned with the movement's legacy.

While the verdicts will have an impact on the individuals, "we are more concerned about how this movement will be recognised by the people of Hong Kong," Chan said.

Hong Kong's biggest popular protest in recent years, also known as the umbrella movement, laid siege to government headquarters and paralysed Hong Kong's financial district for 79 days. Thousands staked out encampments on major thoroughfares. Several hundred were arrested.

The movement fizzled without winning concessions from the Hong Kong government for free elections and the pro-democracy movement has struggled to retain a high-profile in recent years.

More than 100 supporters, some raising yellow umbrellas that were a symbol of the protests, gathered at the courthouse in the West Kowloon district.

Tai said that was a sign the spirit of the protests lived on.

"I have the confidence, many people today, with me together, we will continue to strive for Hong Kong's democracy. And we will persist and we will not give up," Tai said.