The Trump administration wants to tax $11.2 billion worth of EU goods from aeroplanes to Gouda cheese, in what some experts say marks another attempt by the Trump administration to use tariffs to reshape global trade in its favour.

The World Trade Organization ruled last year that the European Union provided illegal subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

The US tariff wish-list, released late Monday, reflects the Trump administration's calculation of the harm the EU subsidies have inflicted on the United States and specifically to Boeing. A WTO arbitrator is expected to rule this summer on how much relief the US is actually entitled to.

Trade analysts say it isn't unusual for countries to present a tariff target list before the WTO arbitrator sets actual parameters. In the US case, it allows the Office of the US Trade Representative to collect public comments on the potential tariffs. And it lets the EU know which European industries might be hit and perhaps encourage a settlement.

Jennifer Hillman, a former US trade official who also served on the WTO's appellate body, said the US government typically would announce the target list quietly, perhaps through a notice in Federal Register.

Instead, she noted, Trump administration declared its intentions "with fanfare and hoo-ha" in a press release designed to attract public attention.

"You're scaring a lot of importers" who see the products they bring into the US on the target list, said Hillman, who now teaches law at Georgetown University. "You're creating chaos in the market."

Economists say the Trump team appears to want to use the ruling not merely to help Boeing but to heighten pressure on trading partners like Germany with which the US has a trade deficit.

In the end, more tariffs could further raise consumer prices in the United States and weigh on the global economy at a time when it's showing alarming signs of stress as the US wages a broader trade war with China.

After the US Trade Representative's office issued a list of EU products it wants to tax, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to make the case.

"The EU has taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years. It will soon stop!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The Trump administration's list of European products to tax includes the types of helicopters and aircraft Airbus makes but also a wide range of European exports: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters but also more obscure exports like ceramics, knives and pyjamas.

Smaller than China tariffs

Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said it would be "a game changer" if the United States actually imposed tariffs on Airbus planes.

"We've never done tariffs on aeroplanes before," he noted.

Normally, countries use favourable WTO rulings to compel trading partners "to give up the bad stuff they were doing" and don't actually end up imposing tariffs. Trump administration could be different.