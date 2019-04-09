Airbnb said on Tuesday it would not implement a planned delisting of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and would donate proceeds from any bookings in the territory to international humanitarian aid organisations.

Heeding calls from Palestinians who want the West Bank for a future state, Airbnb had said in November it would remove the listings of some 200 settlement homes. That decision was deplored by Israel and challenged in some US jurisdictions.

Announcing a resolution of lawsuits brought against it, Airbnb said it "will not move forward with implementing the removal of listings in the West Bank from the platform."

"But Airbnb will take no profits from this activity in the region," said a statement posted on the company website, implying the new policy would not distinguish between settlement listings and Palestinian listings in the West Bank.

"Any profits generated for Airbnb ... will be donated to non-profit organizations dedicated to humanitarian aid that serve people in different parts of the world."

There was no immediate reaction from Israeli or Palestinian officials.

Most world powers view Israel's construction of settlements on occupied land as a violation of international law, and Palestinians say it is wrong for companies to profit from them.

"Airbnb’s disappointing decision appears to reverse their stance to fully respect rights," Human Rights Watch said in a statement. "By continuing to do business in settlements, they remain complicit in the abuses settlements trigger."