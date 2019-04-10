Turkey is disappointed over a decision by the UK’s Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Ankara concerning the extradition of Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) members, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We will continue our efforts to retrieve FETO members that killed 251 citizens and left thousands wounded in the [July 2016] coup attempt," Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"This terrorist organisation is not only a threat to Turkey but also to other countries, which is why international cooperation in combating terrorism holds great importance," Aksoy said.