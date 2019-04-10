Turkish presidential communications director on Wednesday slammed the Italian parliament’s move to declare the 1915 events as “genocide”.

“We strongly condemn the Italian parliament’s most recent attempt at distorting and politicising our nation’s history,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Italy's Lower House at the parliament adopted a motion with 382 votes in favour and 43 abstentions to declare the 1915 events as "genocide."

Turkey's position is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.