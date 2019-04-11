India's gargantuan election, the biggest in history, kicked off on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a second term from the South Asian behemoth's 900 million voters.

Opinion polls put Modi, 68, as the favourite but he faces a tough challenge from not one but two scions of India's storied Nehru-Gandhi dynasty attempting to capitalise on his poor record on jobs and rural poverty.

Because of the vastness of India, the election will be held in seven phases, from the tea plantations of Darjeeling to the slums of Mumbai to the tropical Andaman Islands, and everywhere in between.

Security forces were on high alert due to the perennial danger of violence at election time, with five people including a local lawmaker killed in an ambush by suspected Maoist rebels this week.

Other sources of tension and flashpoints include alleged voter suppression and opposition to the elections in India-administered Kashmir.

TRT World’sBaba Umar is in northern Uttar Pradesh. He reports that it's likely headed for a tight race in the state between the BJP and triple alliance (SP, BSP, RLD) of regional parties.

Baba said that some potential voters claim their names are missing from the voter list.

The economy is also an issue. “In some areas, farmers are voting against the BJP because of late sugarcane payments, rising electricity bills, the menace of stray cattle, and sectarian divisions," Baba said.

He added that India's recent military spat with Pakistan over Kashmir had fired up many BJP voters in Utter Pradesh, especially among the younger generation.

World's biggest democratic exercise

Thousands of parties and candidates will run for office between now and May 19 in 543 constituencies across the nation of 1.3 billion people, with results not due until May 23.

Some of the 1.1 million electronic voting machines will be transported through jungles and carried up mountains, including to a hamlet near the Chinese border with just one voter.

Phase one on Thursday saw some 142 million people – including 7,764 transgender voters, eligible to register as such for the first time – able to cast ballots.

Polling stations in the northeast were among the first to open at 7:00 am (0130 GMT) with others elsewhere set to follow at 8:00 am.

"I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise," Modi said in a tweet just after voting began.

"I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," he said.

Good days