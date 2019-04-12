British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was very likely that the idea of a second Brexit referendum would again be put to parliament at some point, although the government remained opposed to any new plebiscite.

Hammond also said time would be tight to hold a new referendum before October 31, when Britain is due to leave the European Union.

“It’s a proposition that could and, on all the evidence, is very likely to be put to parliament at some stage,” Hammond told reporters in Washington where he is attending meetings at the International Monetary Fund.

'Government position unchanged'

The idea of a new referendum was among several Brexit alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal that were put to lawmakers in the last month but which all fell short of a majority in parliament.