WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK parliament likely to consider new Brexit referendum - Hammond
The idea of a second referendum would once again be put to parliament at some point, Finance Minister Phillip Hammond says despite the government's opposition to any new public vote.
UK parliament likely to consider new Brexit referendum - Hammond
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 10, 2019. / Reuters
April 12, 2019

British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was very likely that the idea of a second Brexit referendum would again be put to parliament at some point, although the government remained opposed to any new plebiscite.

Hammond also said time would be tight to hold a new referendum before October 31, when Britain is due to leave the European Union.

“It’s a proposition that could and, on all the evidence, is very likely to be put to parliament at some stage,” Hammond told reporters in Washington where he is attending meetings at the International Monetary Fund. 

'Government position unchanged'

The idea of a new referendum was among several Brexit alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal that were put to lawmakers in the last month but which all fell short of a majority in parliament.

Recommended

Hammond said May’s government was sticking to its opposition to any new referendum.

“The government’s position has not changed. The government is opposed to a confirmatory referendum and therefore we would not be supporting it,” he said.

However, many lawmakers in the opposition Labour Party are putting pressure on their leader Jeremy Corbyn to include a new referendum in his demands in talks with the government about how to break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

Hammond said he expected the government and Labour would strike a deal in the next couple of months.

He said any new referendum would probably take six months to organise, meaning time would be tight ahead of the new, delayed Brexit date of October 31, which was agreed by EU leaders this week.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon