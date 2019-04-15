As thousands continue to flee the Libyan capital, Tripoli, the country’s most notorious warlord, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is engaging in a battle of sorts. He has delivered on his threat to use military force against the internationally recognised government if he isn’t named the country’s supreme military commander. Ahead of this pledge, however ill-conceived it is proving on the ground, all of the tell-tale signs of an autocrat-in-the-making were clear.

That Haftar has reappeared in full force after a decades-long absence with an awfully familiar narrative is one thing. That he has borrowed populist rhetoric from a former-friend-turned-foe is quite another.

But the fact that his strategic and tribal clout has resulted in this latest outright attempt at consolidating power by forcibly undermining the Government of National Accord isn’t even the tip of the iceberg.

He has routinely espoused Gaddafi’s national speech in recent times, using infamous terms such as “people’s happiness” and “comfortable life” while urging Libyans to “hold onto the homeland” and “refuse to obey those who break the law.”

Like Gaddafi, Haftar refrains from talking about power, government, rulers, instead emphasising the importance of security and stability. He sits in front of a long table with his entourage stood behind him and dislikes having anyone pass in front of him or being spoken to unless he initiates the conversation (at a distance).

He avoids any direct conversation with journalists, especially foreign reporters. Though he often sports a pensive look, he has been rumoured to dislike any parole in his presence (except for flattery).

But here is the fundamental difference: as erratic and incoherent as Gaddafi was, he was a breed apart. He had his own often peculiar theories on government, and the international community had to contend with them, often bafflingly. He remained defiant of regional and international powers for whatever reasons held in his psyche regardless of whether his was an absolute quest for power masked by a faint notion of nationalism.

Haftar, on the other hand, lived in the United States for the better half of two decades, is a US citizen and repeatedly collaborated with the CIA (his neighbours in Virginia) to topple his former boss. Several local observers agree that his quest to rule Libya is merely unfinished business from the 1980s.

More importantly, and unlike Gaddafi’s seeming facade of pan-Arabism, Haftar is now working with even less important countries than the US, notably the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Perhaps the most questionable emulation of Gaddafi is the fact that he also avoids using any English words when he talks (in the Libyan dialect and not in formal Arabic). Whether this is in keeping with national aspirations to keep foreigners out or to help Libyans forget the discrepancies between his resume and that of Gaddafi's, is inconsequential. Indeed, his ardent desire to establish himself as a liberator from foreign or malign forces is hindered by these glaring facts.

Like his predecessor, he blames the shortcomings of the nation on the nation and sticks to scripted, pre-recorded Gaddafi speeches, all the while reiterating that he implements what Libyans seek (unlike “the others”).

With thousands fleeing and dozens killed, his constant reiteration that his gains are “for the people” may be falling on deaf ears. Like he liberated Benghazi in his own self-styled war on terror, he now perceives himself to be advancing on Tripoli for a similar cause.

But his recent military offensive to "free" Tripoli is a far too general claim to make.

Let's not forget that most of the militiamen he is fighting now were one day his allies under the banner of the so-called Arab Spring. Without their support, he probably would not have been able to return to Libya in the first place.

But perhaps the main issue here, like his predecessor, is his refusal to get on board with the politics of politics.