A US serviceman fatally stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself in Okinawa on Saturday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said, amid growing resentment about the presence of American troops in the southwestern Japanese region.

US Forces Japan said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was working with local police to look into the deaths of a US Navy sailor assigned to a Marine unit and an Okinawa resident.

"This is an absolute tragedy and we are fully committed to supporting the investigation," it said in a statement, adding that more information would be released later.

Japan's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Akiba telephoned US Ambassador William Hagerty, asking for cooperation with the investigation and efforts to prevent a recurrence, and expressed "extreme regrets," the Foreign Ministry said.