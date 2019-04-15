Fighting between Chad soldiers and Boko Haram militants killed dozens, including 63 "terrorists," in an overnight attack on a military base, an army spokesman said on Monday.

At least seven soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when "terrorists attacked our forces at midnight in Bouhama ... in the Lake Chad region," Colonel Azem Bermandoa said.

He added "63 terrorists were killed" and the search for other attackers continued.

Chad's Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim and army chief of staff Taher Erda were on their way to the scene of the fighting on Monday to "evaluate the situation," Azem said.