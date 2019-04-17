WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rise of far-right in Serbia
International white supremacist groups openly hold conferences and meetings in the Balkan state and it's now a favoured backdrop for their propaganda videos but far-right political leaders in Serbia reject the suggestion that they inspire violence.
Rise of far-right in Serbia
Demonstrators attend a protest against Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, in front of the Parliament Building in central Belgrade, Serbia, April 13, 2019. / Reuters
April 17, 2019

Like so many other European countries, the Balkan state of Serbia is proudly waving the flag of neo-nationalism and what makes the rise of the movement there so concerning to human rights activists is that their role models are convicted war criminals.

The movement celebrates men like Ratko Mladic. He was the Bosnian Serb army leader during the 1990s Balkans war and was convicted of orchestrating the Srebrenica genocide.

Activists say glorifying these historical atrocities has led other far-right radicals to see Serbia as an extreme nationalist success story.

Recommended

The country has become one of the go-to locations for white supremacists to host meetings and film their online propaganda.

TRT World’s Melinda Nucifora reports on how Serbia's far-right message has spread far beyond the Balkans.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon