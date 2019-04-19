A 29-year-old journalist was killed during a shooting in Creggan, a northern district of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, during rioting on Thursday.

Northern Irish police are treating the death "as a terrorist incident" and have opened a murder investigation, Mark Hamilton, the Deputy Chief Commissioner of the Northern Irish Police, said on Twitter.

Police named the victim as Lyra McKee, a journalist who was based in Belfast.

In her last tweet, McKee published a picture of the scene, with smoke in the distance, with the words: "Derry tonight. Absolute madness.”

According to footage shared on Twitter by Belfast Telegraph reporter Leono O’Neill, police were targeted with Molotov cocktails and gunfire during an operation in the Londonderry area.

The violence occurred ahead of the Easter weekend, during which Irish Republicans celebrate the 1916 uprising against British rule, known as the Easter Rising.

Reaction

The violence was roundly condemned and raised fears of a return to violence, after decades of relative calm in the region.

"Absolutely no excuse for attacking [PSNI] colleagues in this manner," wrote the Northern Ireland Police Federation on Twitter.