Istanbul conference highlights women's plight in occupied East Jerusalem
Event participants say basic human rights of Palestinian women living in the old city of Jerusalem are being undermined, including the freedom of worship and movement.
Participants at “We Are All Mary” called upon the international community to extend maximum support to the women in the occupied East Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
April 19, 2019

A conference has been held in Istanbul to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by Palestinian women in occupied East Jerusalem. 

Those who took part in the event believed rallying international support for these women could help improve their lives.

But, the changes they are seeking will require major compromises from the Israeli government.

"Women are suffering day in day out especially those who are living around Al Aqsa mosque. Not just when there's bombs or when there's war and so on. But they're being traumatised, being harassed, being tortured every minute," says Fauziah Hasan of Humanitarian Care Malaysia.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
