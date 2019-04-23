A bus fell 200 meters into a ravine, leaving 25 people dead after a collision involving two trucks, Bolivian police said on Monday.

Interior Minister Carlos Romero said the bus driver tried to pass a tanker truck, collided with another vehicle and then tumbled down a 300-metre (roughly 1,000-foot) deep ravine in the northern town of Yolosa, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the capital, La Paz.

"That's why the vehicle lost control and went over the cliff (falling) 200 metres," said La Paz, police chief Yuri Calderon, who initially gave a death toll of 17.

Highway patrol chief Fernando Rojas, cited by Fides news agency, revised that number soon afterwards.

"We're recovering the bodies, we're talking now about 25 confirmed dead and 24 injured, who have been transferred to various hospitals," said Rojas.

'Be very careful'

Bolivia's President Evo Morales, who is visiting Argentina, pleaded on Twitter for bus drivers to take more care.

"Very sad about the terrible accident that happened on the La Paz-Yungas road," he wrote.