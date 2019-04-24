Japan on Wednesday passed a law compensating tens of thousands of people sterilised, often without their consent, under a government programme to prevent the birth of "inferior descendants" that remained in effect until 1996.

Many of the victims were physically or cognitively disabled, but others suffered from mental illness, leprosy - now a curable affliction known as Hansen's disease - or simply had behavioural problems.

The law, which states that "we seriously reflect and deeply apologise," promises to pay each victim 3.2 million yen ($29,000) in compensation. It was unanimously passed by Japan's upper house of parliament, after previously passing the more lower house.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was set to issue a statement later on Wednesday.

"I would also like to apologise after deep reflection as part of the government that carried out the law," he told a news conference.

Victims have five years to apply