Landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 29 people in Indonesia, the disaster agency said on Monday, with thousands taking shelter in evacuation centres amid fears of disease.

More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra, on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

Hundreds of buildings have been damaged, along with roads and bridges, with two districts cut off by landslides, and the floodwater had subsided in some places, the agency added.

Displaced villagers needed tents, boats, food and water, while heavy equipment was also needed to build temporary bridges.

Authorities have warned of the risk of disease spreading due to the lack of clean water.

Some 12,000 people have been evacuated while hundreds of buildings, bridges and roads have been damaged by the severe weather which affected nine districts or towns across Bengkulu province, officials said.

'Impact of this disaster may increase'

The waters have receded in some places but officials warned the full extent of the damage was not yet known and some areas were still cut off.

"The impact of this disaster may increase," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, adding that several people were also injured in the flooding.