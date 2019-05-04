Cyclone Fani weakened to a depression as it barrelled into Bangladesh on Saturday after leaving a trail of deadly destruction in India, although a major human disaster looked to have been averted.

With 1.2 million evacuated in India's Odisha state, more than 1.6 million people were taken to shelters in Bangladesh, officials told AFP, with at least 36 villages flooded by a storm surge and more than 2,000 homes destroyed.

"Six people died after they were hit by falling trees or collapsed walls, and six have died from lightning," Bangladeshi disaster official Benazir Ahmed told AFP.

We speak with Dhaka-based journalist Hasan Abdullah over measures being taken by the government as the monster storm moves towards Bangladesh.

India also affected

In the coastal town of Banishanta, where embankments burst and some 250 families were marooned overnight, most houses were semi-submerged underwater while a few straw huts had been washed away.

"We are now trying to fix the dam otherwise we will have to pass the night outside," villager Sanjay Mondol told AFP.

Ferries on large rivers remained out of action but those on smaller waterways resumed operations, and many people were beginning to return home with the wind still strong and skies overcast.

India's Meteorological Department posted to Twitter on Saturday that Fani had weakened to a depression over Bangladesh.

But the storm was still packing a punch, with winds of up to 70 kilometres (45 miles) per hour and heavy rain battering the Indian state of West Bengal, it's capital Kolkata and the Sundarbans mangrove forest area overnight and on Saturday morning.

"It's a total mess in islands of the Sunderbans as the cyclone has destroyed everything in its path, fuelling fears rivers could burst their banks and leave vast areas underwater," said Manturam Pakhira, Sunderbans affairs minister.

"Several homes have been flattened, roofs blown off, electric poles and trees toppled."

In Kolkata, home to 4.6 million people, 5,000 residents were removed from low-lying areas and old, dilapidated buildings.

"Nearly a dozen people were trapped as an old building in the northern part of the city has collapsed," mayor Firhad Hakim said. "They have been rescued and shifted to a safer place."

Kolkata's airport was meanwhile reopened, as was that of Bhubaneswar, capital of Odisha, the Indian state whose 46 million people are among India's poorest and who bore the brunt of Fani.

Journalist Bruce Harrison joins us from New Delhi for more.