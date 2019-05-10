James Comey has slammed US President Donald Trump over his behaviour described in the Mueller report and claimed that the Republican leader would have been arrested if he was not in office.

In an interview with CNN, the former FBI chief let loose on Trump, accusing him of attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

Comey mentioned Trump’s attempts to fire Mueller in 2017 before being advised against it by his legal counsel, as an example of such obstruction.

Trump fired Comey shortly after the FBI launched an investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections — allegedly with the intent of getting Trump elected — and implicated several Trump associates.

The president had allegedly asked Comey to drop the case before firing him, a request Comey rebuffed.

In the outcry that followed a special counsel, former FBI chief Robert Mueller, was appointed to lead the investigation.

Trump has been fierce and outspoken in his criticism of the investigation, and of both Mueller and Comey.