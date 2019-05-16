China on Thursday slammed a decision by the US government to put telecom equipment giant Huawei on a blacklist and said it will take steps to protect its companies, in a further test of ties as the economic heavyweights clash over trade.

In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried that 5G dominance would give any global competitor such as China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.

Huawei is far ahead of competitors in developing 5G technology, and denies accusations by the US and others that it facilitates Chinese spying.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, criticised "abuse of export control measures" as President Donald Trump signed an order requiring US vendors to get approval for sales to Huawei.

China is strongly against other countries imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities, a commerce ministry spokesman said, stressing that the United States should avoid further damaging Sino-US trade relations.

"China has emphasised many times that the concept of national security should not be abused and that it should not be used as a tool for trade protectionism," Gao Feng, a spokesman at the ministry, told reporters.

"China will take all the necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese firms."

What US and China are negotiating

"The tariff hike by the United States will only bring greater difficulties to the consultations," Gao said.

"We urge the United States to cancel the wrong practices as early as possible, avoiding greater losses to Chinese and American companies and consumers, and causing a 'recession-like' impact on the world economy."

Three differences remain between the two countries, according to China.

China believes tariffs were the genesis of the trade dispute, and that all tariffs must be eliminated in order to reach a deal.

The second issue centres on the additional volume of US goods that China will agree to buy, Vice Premier Liu He, China's lead trade negotiator, said last week without giving details.

The third is over how balanced the text of the draft agreement of the trade deal should be, he said.

"To reach any agreement, China's three core concerns must be properly resolved," Gao said.

Germany, France respond

Germany will stick to its position that companies like Huawei bidding in the country's 5G auction must meet criteria set by the government, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Germany in March set tough rules for vendors supplying telecoms network equipment, but stopped short of singling out China's Huawei Technologies for special treatment due to concerns over its ties to the Chinese government.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was not the aim of France to block Huawei, nor to launch any form of technological war.

"Our perspective is not to block Huawei or any company, it is to preserve our national security and European sovereignty. But I think launching now a technological war or a trade war ... is not appropriate," said Macron on Thursday, speaking at the Paris 'VivaTech' event.

However, experts from England and the Netherlands expressed concerns.

Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant cited intelligence sources as saying Huawei has a hidden "backdoor" on the network of a major Netherlands telecoms firm, making it possible to access customer data.

The newspaper said Dutch intelligence agency AIVD was looking into whether the situation had enabled spying by the Chinese government.

British ministers have discussed allowing Huawei a restricted role in building parts of its 5G network. The final decision has not yet been published.

"I very much hope there is time for the UK government, and the probability as I write of a new prime minister, to reconsider the Huawei decision," said Richard Dearlove, who was chief of UK's Secret Intelligence Service from 1996 to 2004.