Donald Trump is preparing to pardon several US military members this Memorial Day, including a soldier who admitted to murder in Afghanistan in 2010, according to the New York Times.

According to officials, preparing the needed documents for a military pardon normally takes months to complete, but Trump is rushing the process in hopes to maximise propaganda efforts by using the military holiday on the 27th of May to galvanise his pro-military base

Trump's effort to pardon Mathew Golsteyn, the Army Green Beret who killed an unarmed Afghan in 2010, as well as the pardon of Matthew Behenna, a soldier convicted in 2009 of murdering a released detainee in Iraq, is part of a broader campaign to obscure the reality of the US-led war in Afghanistan and shield the US military from accountability.

Stopping Investigations

Last month, after aggressive posturing and threats by the Trump administration and US State Department under Mike Pompeo, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled to reject an investigation into US war crimes in Afghanistan.

The US first revoked the visa of Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, who had initiated the investigation request, then threatened to revoke visas to ICC staff and judges who participated in any investigation against the US.

The decision to abandon a war crimes investigation came as a slap in the face to Afghans, who filed an astounding 1.17 million statements on abuses ranging from sexual abuse and torture to outright murders against the US and CIA, as well as other factions involved in the Afghan conflict.

“It is outrageous that victims of war crimes are far less likely to get justice for well-documented atrocities because of the Trump administration’s authoritarian efforts to sabotage an investigation before it could even get started,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Human Rights Program in response to the ICC’s decision, adding:

“The Trump administration’s bully tactics may have helped the United States skirt accountability this time, but the administration is playing a dangerous game that will inevitably come back to haunt the United States. No one except the world’s most brutal regimes win when we weaken and sabotage international institutions established to fight impunity and hold the human rights abusers accountable.”

Obscuring the War

Just weeks prior to the ICC rejection, the Trump administration also rolled back an Obama-era Executive Order to account for civilian casualties in American military and CIA led airstrikes, including the use of drones, in countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen.

The announcement to stop collecting, or publicly delivering, data on civilians killed or injured in airstrikes came after startling reports were released by the UN at the end 2018 demonstrating a 39 percent rise, year on year, in the number of civilians - mostly women and children - killed or injured by airstrikes in Afghanistan

The attempts at obscuring the devastating reality of the war in Afghanistan started the moment the US invaded. From refusing to do body counts of civilians killed, to labelling children the age of 12 and up “militants”, to the silence around widespread torture and sexual abuse of detainees, the US has made every effort to cover up its crimes as well as the ground reality of the war.

In October 2017, the US military stopped reporting casualty figures for Afghan security forces at a time when casualties numbers were approaching what the Pentagon called “unsustainable levels".