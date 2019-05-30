Opponents of Argentina's President Mauricio Macri launched a 24-hour strike on Wednesday to protest the government's inability to reduce inflation that has reached 55 percent over the past year.

Hospitals were only attending to emergencies while many shops kept their shutters down due to the lack of buses and trains to bring employees to work.

The strike came after a partial job action in late April when tens of thousands of Argentines demonstrated, and transport services and businesses were also affected.

Macri's popularity has fallen months before elections later this year, when he hopes to win a second term.

In an effort to reduce the state deficit, his government last year launched an austerity plan that has cut services to low-income Argentines in exchange for a $56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the South American country battle its currency crisis and soaring prices.

"The strike has been followed because there has been no response, no government reaction to our demands," said Hugo Moyano, one of Argentina's most influential union leaders.

Forty-four million people affected