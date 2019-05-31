Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities in Brazil on Thursday for a second nationwide demonstration in as many weeks over the government's plan to slash education spending.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government has provoked outrage among students and teachers over its proposal to freeze 30 percent of discretionary spending for public universities in the second half of this year.

A suspension of post-graduate scholarships for students in science and the humanities has also fueled anger.

Protests began in the capital Brasilia in the morning and spread across the country to about 100 cities and in some cases occupied entire city blocks, according to AFP reporters and local media.

"The main message is that a 30 percent cut to education is absurd and makes it impossible for higher education in this country," said Lina Vilela, a teacher at the Brasilia rally, where protesters held posters with messages such as "Our books and pencils are our weapons."

Karina Afonseca said she was protesting against "the intellectual setback" Bolsonaro's actions would cause in Brazil.

"I'm here for those who are poor a nd deserve the right to quality public education," social services student Kaio Duarte said.

"I'm worried that the next generation won't have all of the rights to education that I have had."

In Rio de Janeiro, protesters carried signs describing Bolsonaro as "the enemy of education."

"We can't simply pretend everything is OK -- it is not OK," said university student Isadora Duarte, 24.

The Ministry of Education had warned in a statement Thursday that teachers, students and even parents were not permitted to participate in protests during school hours.

Some students and school officials at the demonstration in Rio declined to speak to AFP, hoping to avoid any potential penalties.

But Duarte sees it differently.