N Korea executes envoys in a purge after failed summit - S Korean newspaper
North Korea's special envoy to the US Kim Hyok-chol "was investigated and executed at Mirim Airport with four foreign ministry officials in March," an unnamed North Korea source says, according to the Chosun Ilbo.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and Kim Yong-chol, Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee, attend the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel with US President Donald Trump and his delegation during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 28, 2019. / Reuters
May 31, 2019

North Korea executed Kim Hyok-chol, its special envoy to the United States, and foreign ministry officials who carried out working-level negotiations for the second US-North Korea summit in February, holding them responsible for its collapse, a South Korean newspaper reported on Friday.

Kim Yong-chol, a senior official who had been US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's counterpart in the run-up to the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, is also said to have been subjected to forced labour and ideological education, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

The North Korean leader is believed to be carrying out a massive purge to divert attention away from internal turmoil and discontent, the newspaper said.

"Kim Hyok-chol was investigated and executed at Mirim Airport with four foreign ministry officials in March," an unnamed North Korea source said, according to the Chosun Ilbo, adding that they were charged with spying for the United States.

Kim Hyok-chol had been negotiations counterpart to US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun before the summit.

Kim Yong-chol was forced to work in Jagang Province after his dismissal, the source said, adding that Kim Song-hye, who carried out working-level negotiations with Kim Hyok-chol, was sent to a political prison camp, Chosun reported.

Shin Hye-yong, the interpreter for Kim Jong-un at the Hanoi meeting, is also said to have been detained in a political prison camp, for undermining the authority of Kim Jong-un by making a critical interpretation mistake, Chosun reported.

Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister who aided him in Hanoi, is also said to be lying low, the paper reported, citing an unnamed South Korean government official who said "We are not aware of Kim Yo-jong's track record since the Hanoi meeting ... We understand that Kim Jong-un has made her lie low."

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has more.

North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary on Thursday that "Acting like one is revering the Leader in front (of others) but dreaming of something else when one turns around, is an anti-Party, anti-revolutionary act that has thrown away the moral fidelity toward the Leader, and such people will not avoid the stern judgment of the revolution."

"There are traitors and turncoats who only memorise words of loyalty toward the Leader and even change according to the trend of the time," the commentary said.

It is the first time since the December 2013 execution of Jang Song-thaek, Kim Jong-un's uncle, that expressions hinting at purging such as "anti-party, anti-revolutionary" and "stern judgment" appeared in Rodong Sinmun, Chosun Ilbo said.

An official at South Korea's Unification Ministry declined comment. 

SOURCE:Reuters
