WORLD
2 MIN READ
American women won right to vote 100 years ago but is it taken for granted?
The 19th Amendment to the US Constitution passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, gave American women the right to vote.
American women won right to vote 100 years ago but is it taken for granted?
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks at a reception honouring the 100th anniversary of House passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, at the US Capitol in Washington, US May 21, 2019. / Reuters
June 4, 2019

One hundred years ago, American women were granted the right to vote, becoming the 27th country to legalise voting rights for women. 

A resolution allowing women the right to vote passed both chambers of Congress.  

On August 26 1920, the 19th Amendment in the constitution was ratified - prohibiting states to deny the right to vote in the US, based on gender. 

While a record number of women are represented in Congress today, only two-thirds of eligible women vote.

Recommended

"Too many people forget that only 100 years ago women couldn't vote and couldn't participate in government.  So I find it discouraging that some women take it for granted and don't exercise their full enfranchisement rights," says Patricia Macdonald, the granddaughter of Suffragist Catherine Flanagan who was arrested when she was protesting in front of the White House in 1917. 

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports fromMaryland, US. 

Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon