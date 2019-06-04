One hundred years ago, American women were granted the right to vote, becoming the 27th country to legalise voting rights for women.

A resolution allowing women the right to vote passed both chambers of Congress.

On August 26 1920, the 19th Amendment in the constitution was ratified - prohibiting states to deny the right to vote in the US, based on gender.

While a record number of women are represented in Congress today, only two-thirds of eligible women vote.