China on Tuesday slammed Mike Pompeo for "lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense" after the US secretary of state criticised Beijing's human rights record. Pompeo's statement was issued on the 30th anniversary of the brutal crackdown on student-led protests at Tiananmen Square.

Pompeo's statement "maliciously attacks China's political system, denigrates the state of China's human rights and religious affairs, wantonly criticises China's Xinjiang policy and severely interferes in China's domestic affairs", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular press briefing.

"These lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense will only end up in the trash can of history."

The anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, when Beijing sent troops and tanks to quell pro-democracy activists, is not spoken of openly in China and will not be formally marked by the government, which has ramped up censorship.

Among the students' demands in 1989 were a free press and freedom of speech, disclosure of leaders' assets and freedom to demonstrate.

However, exiled former protest leaders say those goals are further away in China than ever before because the government has in the past decade suppressed a civil society nurtured by years of economic development.

China has never released a final death toll from the events on and around June 4. Estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to thousands.

Silence in the 30 years since

China stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on Tuesday.

Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up before 5 am to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony at the square. An honour guard marched across a barricaded road and raised the Chinese flag as the national anthem played.

The tight security served as a reminder of the government's attempts to quash any memories of the crackdown on the night of June 3-4, 1989.

For many Chinese, the 30th anniversary will pass like any other day.

Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in mainland China, and the government has blocked access to information about it on the internet.

A half-dozen activists could not be reached by phone or text. One who could, Beijing-based Hu Jia, said he had been taken by security agents to the northeastern coastal city of Qinghuangdao on May 30.

Chinese authorities routinely take known dissidents away on what are euphemistically called "vacations" or otherwise silence them during sensitive political times.

"This is a reflection of their fears, their terror, not ours," Hu said.