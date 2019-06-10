Several thousand demonstrators marched through Port-au-Prince on Sunday to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise over allegations of embezzlement. The police reported two people killed and five injured.

Demonstrators burned tires and threw stones during the march in Port-au-Prince, where the scent of burning rubber filled the air.

Many stores and gas stations were closed and travel between some cities was impeded as protesters blocked roads with cars, stones and other large objects.

"We demand that all those squandering (public) funds be tried and punished, their assets seized and turned over to the state for serious development projects, and that the president resign and turn himself in," said Velina Charlier, a protest leader.

Police erected barricades near the presidential palace and fired tear gas to drive away demonstrators who tried to breach them.

Police spokesman Michael-Ange Louis-Jeunes said gunshots caused the two deaths and wounded four people. He said a police officer was injured by a thrown rock.

There was no information on who fired the shots.

Louis-Jeunes said protesters set fire to two police cars and two buildings. He said 12 people had been arrested.

Similar protests were held in the Haitian cities of Jacmel, Cap-Haitien, Saint-Marc and Gonaives. Demonstrators came from a wide cross-section of society, including political parties, religious groups and community organizations.