WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump in no rush for deal with North Korea
US President Donald Trump statement comes days after he said he received a new "very warm" and "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump in no rush for deal with North Korea
US President Donald Trump (R) holds a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi. (February 27, 2019) / AFP
June 15, 2019

US President Donald Trump on Friday again said he was in no rush to reach a deal with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programs, days after saying he had received a letter from Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump, asked about North Korea's sanctions violations in an interview with Fox News, said "everybody tries to break sanctions," adding that the sanctions are hurting North Korea and that the United States is continuing to impose them. 

Recommended

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo charts the long road ahead for a peace deal. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon