Thousands attended a concert over the weekend by Senforock, a Turkish rock "movement," who shook things up with their symphonic covers of local and foreign songs.

The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province where the municipality's symphony orchestra also performed.

“Today, we were accompanied by a great choir,” composer and conductor Musa Gocmen told Anadolu Agency after the concert on Saturday night.

Senforock interpreted classics by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, and Cem Karaca, Baris Manco, 3 Hur-el and Fikret Kizilok from the heartlands of Anatolia.

'Love means dying a thousand times'