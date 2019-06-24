TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Senforock performs for thousands in Anatolia
The "rock movement", along with the Eskisehir Symphony Orchestra, covered songs by music giants Queen, Iron Maiden and Deep Purple and Turkish rockstars Cem Karaca and Baris Manco.
Turkey’s Senforock performs for thousands in Anatolia
The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province on June 23, 2019. The municipality's symphony orchestra also participated. / AA
June 24, 2019

Thousands attended a concert over the weekend by Senforock, a Turkish rock "movement," who shook things up with their symphonic covers of local and foreign songs.

The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province where the municipality's symphony orchestra also performed.

“Today, we were accompanied by a great choir,” composer and conductor Musa Gocmen told Anadolu Agency after the concert on Saturday night. 

Senforock interpreted classics by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, and Cem Karaca, Baris Manco, 3 Hur-el and Fikret Kizilok from the heartlands of Anatolia. 

'Love means dying a thousand times'

Recommended

Senforock's setlist included Queen's seminal arena rock staple "We Will Rock You" as well as Turkish classics.

The performance included "Donence" (Solstice), "Tamirci Ciragi" (Apprentice Mechanic), "Arapsaci" (Tangle) and "Bir Sevmek Bin Defa Olmek Demekmis" (Loving once means dying a thousand times).

Senforock, which describes itself as a rock movement, on its Facebook page, has its own soloists, rock ensemble and choir.

They play a fusion of rock and classical music, under Gocmen.

Composing work since a very early age, Gocmen has produced five solo albums and toured all over Turkey.

Senforock has performed across Turkey and abroad, including the US, Brazil, Argentina, Greece, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, France, Egypt, Germany and the Netherlands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda