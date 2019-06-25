Syrian student Muhammet Halil achieved a full-point success in the nation-wide middle school exam which qualifies students for high school.

Halil celebrated his success with his parents and his class teacher Mehmet Avcu. His father used to work as an architect and his mother as a teacher before the war in Syria started.

Halil told Anadolu Agency that he and his family fled to Turkey when the civil war erupted in Syria.

The family lived in the city of Gaziantep until it became aware of the good level of education that the neighbouring region of Kilis offers which made them move to the city of Kilis.

Halil started at one of the temporary school centres of the city as a 4th-grade student – which is under the PICTES, a project that aims to integrate Syrian children into Turkish schools.

“I met my present teacher Mehmet Avcu on 6th grade. He helped me a lot during the years. Every time I needed [educational] assistance, he came to visit me at my home and taught me what I need to study. He has made a lot of effort into my success. I became very dedicated during my 7th and 8th grade. I could see my hard-work translated into results. And then I became the best student at my school at the first school-intern tests.”