Political tensions between the US and Iran escalated to the point of near military confrontation as Tehran shot down a $110 million US drone in its airspace on June 20. The incident occurred days after Tehran was accused of attacking oil tankers en route Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The escalation once again put the spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic shipping routes that connects major oil supplying Middle Eastern countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, to consumer countries in Europe, Asia and America.

Both the US and Iran have maintained a heavy military presence in the Gulf since the US President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal last year, reimposing harsh sanctions over Tehran.

What does the strait do?

About 18.5 million barrels of oil pass through the strait per day, which corresponds to almost a fifth of the world’s total oil exports, according to US Energy Information Administration.

The Strait of Malacca, which is located in the Pacific Ocean between Malaysia and Indonesia lands, sees 16 million barrels transported, while Egypt’s Suez Channel manages 5.5 million barrels of oil according to estimates.

The world’s daily oil consumption stands around 100 million barrels.

The strait’s dimensions are wide and deep enough for the world’s largest tankers, which carry crude oil from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq.

The Strait of Hormuz has also been used for almost all liquefied natural gas (LNG) exportation, handled by the Gulf state Qatar, which is the world’s biggest LNG producer.

The crucial oil artery also plays a prominent role in Iran’s problematic economy, which has suffered US and Western sanctions for decades. The strait is vital for Iran, with oil making up two-thirds of all the country’s exports, which amounted to 66 billion dollars in 2017.

The strait’s politics and oil prices