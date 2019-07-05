BIZTECH
China says existing US tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after the US accused China of reneging on its commitments.
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng at a news conference in Beijing, China on April 6, 2018. / Reuters
July 5, 2019

Existing US tariffs will have to be removed if there is to be a trade deal between Beijing and Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The leaders of the two countries agreed last weekend to relaunch trade talks that had stalled in May after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments made in the text of a pact negotiators had said was nearly finished.

Trade teams from both countries are in contact, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular media briefing.

To get talks restarted, US President Donald Trump had agreed not to put tariffs on about $300 billion in additional Chinese imports and ease curbs on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The United States now has tariffs of 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods, ranging from furniture to semiconductors.

China welcomes the US decision not to slap new tariffs on its goods, Gao said, when asked how long the trade truce can last.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
