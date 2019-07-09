Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for over 200 soldiers in Istanbul and the Aegean Izmir province for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

The suspects are being sought as part of a probe into FETO infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to Istanbul prosecutors, the warrants were issued for 176 active-duty soldiers, including colonels, lieutenants, majors and captains in Istanbul as well as 20 active-duty soldiers, five former soldiers and 10 civilian suspects in Izmir.

The suspects in Izmir are accused of communicating with FETO's "covert imams" — senior FETO operatives — via payphone.

The 10 civilians in Izmir are accused of using FETO's encrypted messaging application ByLock.

Police have rounded up eight of the suspects so far in simultaneous operations in 20 provinces across Turkey.