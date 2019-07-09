For the past decade, Turkey’s trade volume in the Iraqi market increased rapidly with exports ranging from ice cream to pasta from the country's eastern and southeastern provinces making inroads into the neighbouring country.

Turkish businessmen with big investments in Iraq felt encouraged when the new Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi made a landmark visit to Turkey in May, and discussed the possibility of raising bilateral trade from $13 billion to $20 billion. But instead of seeing a friendly market, the Turkish business community is facing difficulty in the Iraqi market, as its government has gradually banned Turkish products, incurring major losses to traders from Turkey's east and southeast provinces. Both the regions are heavily dependent on an export-orientated economy.

“In May, it was eggs and in June, it was soft drinks and ice-cream and now, it's salt, Turkish angel hair pasta, and pasta. As we learned, processed agricultural products will be also banned gradually,” Abdulkadir Kulahcioglu, head of the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Association of Turkey, told TRT World.

“It means an estimated one billion 600,000 dollars of domestic trade volume. Thousands of cargo trucks will not be carrying goods anymore. The factories will have to let their workers go, there will be problems in employment too,” he added.

The Iraqi government said the ban would only last for one year as it intends to increase domestic production in Iraq. But Kulahcioglu finds the Iraqi government’s justification unrealistic, saying Turkey has a 68 percent market volume only in pasta and even if Iraq started setting up factories for pasta production, it wouldn't meet the local demand.

To fill that gap, he said, Iran might intervene and "replace Turkey’s share, as Iran is a major competitor to Turkey in Iraq's market”.

“Importing pasta from Iran isn't cheaper than importing from Turkey, so I think it's a politically-motivated decision. It’s clear that Turkish exporters won’t be able to find the same trade share again even the bans are lifted after one year,” he said.

Iran has traditionally wielded strong influence over Iraq. The Shia power continues to do so, with Tehran-backed Hashd al Shaabi, also known as PMF, forces having penetrated into Iraqi politics by aligning with the Dawah Party and other Shia factions that largely dominate the country's political scene. Iranian products also dominate Iraq's local markets.

But as the US sanctions made a comeback in May 2018, Baghdad has once again become the centre of a tug of war between Iran and the US, which has also maintained an influence since its invasion of the country in 2003.

Amidst grueling sanctions, Iran's reliance on Iraqi markets has grown like never before.