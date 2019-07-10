The US Treasury placed two Hezbollah members of Lebanon's parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday – the first time Washington has taken aim at the Iran-allied group's elected politicians.

Stepping up its effort to build global pressure on the powerful Lebanese Shiite movement, the Treasury named MPs Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Raad to a terror-related blacklist, saying that Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance violent activities.

Also placed on the blacklist was Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah official close to the movement's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US targeted three officials "who leverage their positions to facilitate Hezbollah and the Iranian regime's malign efforts to undermine Lebanese sovereignty."

"Any distinction between Hezbollah's political and military wings is artificial," he said.

"We call on our allies and partners to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organisation."

Though outnumbered and outgunned, Hezbollah held off Israel’s advanced armed forces in a 2006 war and fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israeli territory. The group has a domestic political base and has since bolstered an arsenal that Israel describes as a strategic threat.

The inconclusive 34-day war saw about 1,200 people killed in Lebanon, including an estimated 270 Hezbollah guerrillas. Around 158 Israelis, including 117 soldiers and 41 civilians, were killed in the Jewish state.

The Israeli invasion that sparked the war, followed the capture of two Israeli soldiers near the border of the two countries.

No sanctions yet on Iran's Zarif

Pompeo tied the action to the US "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran and its "proxies" in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, which Washington has officially designated a "terrorist group."

However, Washington stopped short of imposing similar sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said were forthcoming in late June.

A senior administration official who insisted on anonymity Tuesday would not confirm any plan to blacklist Zarif, who was crucial in achieving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

"We are obviously exploring... various avenues for additional sanctions on Tehran. Obviously Foreign Minister Zarif is a figure of key interest," she said.

Part of Lebanon's ruling coalition

It is the first time the US Treasury has placed Hezbollah lawmakers on its blacklist, which forbids US individuals and businesses – including leading international banks – from doing business with those sanctioned.