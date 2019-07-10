At least 24 people – including two pregnant women – were killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea's lawless highlands, prompting the prime minister on Wednesday to promise swift justice.

Local officials said at least 24 people had been killed in Hela province, a rugged region in the west of the country, in a three-day spasm of violence between rival tribes.

"Twenty-four people are confirmed dead, killed in three days, but could be more today," Hela provincial administrator William Bando said on Wednesday.

"We are still waiting for today's brief from our officials on the ground."

Highland clans have fought each other in Papua New Guinea for centuries, but an influx of automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and escalated the cycle of violence.

Highlanders say more and more outsiders are now involved in violent incidents – including roving mercenaries and arms dealers willing to work for cash, pigs or the kidnap of women.

Bando has called for at least 100 police to be deployed to reinforce some 40 local officers.

Hacked and shot

Details are still emerging but according to eyewitnesses and local media, six people returning from a ceremony were ambushed and killed on July 6.

The next day gunmen entered Karida village in central Hela province and killed 18 people, shooting and hacking them to death.

Graphic images of the aftermath showed corpses bundled up in mosquito nets and small children with severe head wounds.

In the Karida attack, fighters are said to have hacked and shot six women and eight children – as well as two pregnant women – in a 30-minute rampage.

Local health worker Pills Kolo said it was hard to recognise some of the body parts and posted images of remains bundled together using mosquito nets as makeshift body bags.