Bosnia is marking the 24th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide on Thursday by burying 33 newly-identified victims in a collective funeral.

The massacre by Bosnian Serbs in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995 killed over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim boys and men.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that history will never forget the 1995 Srebrenica genocide that massacred more than 8,000 innocent people.

"Srebrenica genocide, which took place before the eyes of Europe and claimed lives of 8,372 innocent people, will never be forgotten throughout the history," Erdogan said on Twitter.

In his post, Erdogan also conveyed his condolences to Bosnian people and wished God’s mercy to those killed.

Every year on July 11, victims identified in recent times are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari, eastern Bosnia.

After this Thursday's funeral, the number of burials in the cemetery will rise to 6,643.

Osman Cvrk, only 16 when he was killed, will be the youngest victim to be buried this year.

Saha Cvrk, the oldest, was 82. She is the only woman to be buried at this year's ceremony.

The remains of the 33 victims were being transported by a truck from the Bosnian city of Visoko to Potocari.

TRT World'sOmer Kablan reports from Srebrenica.

How did the massacre unfold?