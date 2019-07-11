The leaked words of Israeli Education Minister Rafi Peretz sounded shocking. The rate of intermarriage amongst US Jews was “like a second Holocaust”, he claimed. The Jewish people had “lost six million people” in the last 70 years due to intermarriage, Peretz said. Six million Jews were murdered during the Nazi Holocaust.

A former rabbi of the Israeli army, his comments were immediately condemned by Jewish groups in the US. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organisation that’s spent decades supporting Israeli government policies and attacking people of colour, slammed Peretz.

“It’s inconceivable to use the term ‘Holocaust’ to describe Jews choosing to marry non-Jews,” the ADL head tweeted. “It trivializes (sic) the Shoah [Holocaust]. It alienates so many members of our community. This kind of baseless comparison does little other than inflame and offend.”

On the face of it, this controversy seems like a relatively minor issue when compared to Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians and surging anti-Semitism across the world. Yet it goes to the heart of Israel’s confused identity and Diaspora, Jewish affiliation with the Jewish state. At a time of declining US support for Israel, and growing US Jewish disquiet over Israeli racism and occupation policies, who legitimately speaks for Jews is an important question that hyper-nationalistic Israel wants to define.

Israel claims to be a state for the Jewish people. Any individual proving his or her Jewish background can apply and receive Israeli citizenship (Palestinians with often longer connections to the land of Palestine aren’t granted the same rights). With a population of just over nine million people, around 20 percent of Israeli citizens are Palestinian, Israel’s religious authorities maintain a vice-like grip over who can marry and be granted official recognition.

The only courts with the power to marry couples in Israel are religious courts. For example, a Christian cannot marry a Jew. Gay marriage is forbidden. A Jew wanting to marry a Palestinian from the occupied, Palestinian territories faces incredible hardships. There’s an ugly obsession in Israel with Jewish-Arab unions, one Jewish group literally stalks the streets across the country, intimidating and attacking Arabs with connections to Jewish women, and it’s not seen as overly controversial to oppose it. The Israeli government directly funds programmes to bring Diaspora Jews to Israel and (ideally, in their view) procreate with other Jews.

The comments by Peretz are not uncommon in Israel, such is the fear and disgust with Jews daring to find love with non-Jews. Former minister of education and diaspora affairs Naftali Bennett said in 2016 that marriages between Jews and non-Jews were a disaster on par with other Jewish tragedies in history such as the Holocaust.