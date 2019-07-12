After having no ambassador in Turkey for nearly two years, the US has finally appointed David Satterfield as its envoy to Ankara.

Satterfield is a career diplomat, who led the State Department’s Near East desk. He is known for his strong views on the continuance of US military deployment in Syria, a conflicting position in light of Turkey's support to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal decision.

When Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, asked the diplomat to explain the rationale behind maintaining the US military presence in Syria after the defeat of Daesh, he pointed out Iran, expressing his discomfort with the presence of Tehran-backed militias in Syria.

“We are deeply concerned with the activities of Iran, with the ability of Iran to enhance those activities, through greater ability to move material to Syria,” Satterfield said.

“I would rather leave the discussion with that point.”

Who is David Satterfield?

Born in 1954, Satterfield stands out as a senior career diplomat of the US. Earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1976, he has served as Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs since 2017.

The American diplomat and ambassador served extensively in the Middle East, including in the Persian Gulf, Lebanon, and Iraq. During George W. Bush's presidency, Satterfield was the coordinator for Iraq as well as becoming Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice from 2006 to 2009.

During the presidential term of Barack Obama, Satterfield served as Director General of the Multinational Force and Observers in Rome from 2009 to 2013 and 2014 to 2017.

An expert on both linguistics and Middle East

Between 2009 and 2014, the diplomat was director general of the multinational force in the Sinai, to help maintain the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement. He returned to the State Department in 2014 to be a special adviser on Libya.

He also assumed top posts at US missions in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon.

Apart from English, the ambassador is fluent in Arabic, French, Italian and Hebrew.

Succeeding John Bass as ambassador to Turkey

US President Donald Trump announced Satterfield’s candidacy on February 16. The US Senate designated him on June 28.

John Bass was the last serving American ambassador to Ankara.

Bass started his term as US Ambassador to Turkey in October 2014, and he began his term during an ongoing crisis between Turkey and the US over comments from then-State Secretary John Kerry, implying that Turkey was purchasing oil from Daesh.

Upon demands from Turkey for proof of such purchases, the US admitted that there was none, apologised and retracted their statements in 2016.

Bass, who now serves as US Ambassador to Afghanistan, left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara. He has been criticised by Turkey for several of his stances and the post has since been vacant.

Turkey and the US formed diplomatic ties in 1927 after the foundation of the Republic of Turkey in 1923.

Bulk of issues to resolve

When the US President Barack Obama departed from the White House in 2017 he left behind a bulk of unresolved issues with Turkey.