At least 10 civilians were killed on Friday in Syrian regime air strikes in the country's north-west, including three children, a war monitor said.

Another 45 civilians were wounded in the strikes across the opposition-held Idlib region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"It's the first time that the raids hit the centre of Idlib, after being confined until now to its suburbs," said Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman.

Last month a civilian was killed in an air strike on the outskirts of the regional capital.

Russian and regime aircraft have ramped up strikes on Idlib since the end of April, killing more than 580 civilians.

Opposition and rebel fire has killed 45 civilians over the same period, according to Observatory figures.

Friday's air strikes hit residential buildings in one of the city's largest squares, Sabaa Bahrat, an AFP photographer said.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene to tend to the victims, he added.

Idlib is considered the stronghold of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), although other opposition groups and rebel factions are also present.