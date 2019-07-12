An Italian court ruled on Friday that an Eritrean man extradited from Sudan in 2016 was the victim of mistaken identity and dismissed allegations that he was a ruthless, human-trafficking kingpin.

However, judges ruled that the defendant was nonetheless guilty of abetting people smuggling and handed him a 5-year prison term. Because he has already spent three years behind bars, the court said he could be freed.

The verdict represents a setback to both Italian and British investigators who worked together to secure the arrest of the man who was identified in court as Medhanie Yehdego Mered ⁠— a notorious Eritrean smuggler nicknamed "the general."

Both countries hailed his capture at the time as a rare victory in the battle against human trafficking. But he always insisted he was an impoverished refugee called Medhanie Tesfamariam Behre with no criminal background.

"The court has accepted our position. He is not 'the general'," Medhanie's lawyer Michele Calantropo told reporters outside the Sicilian court where the verdict was handed down.

He said his defendant would appeal against the guilty verdict for the lesser offence and wanted to stay in Italy.