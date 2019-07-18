Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has declared he would never be tried by an international court for mass killings in his war on drugs and vowed no let-up in a crackdown that he said he was winning and would see through "to the very end".

In a television interview with a celebrity pastor, the firebrand leader said the Philippines justice system was working fine, so it would be "stupid" to imagine he would let an international court put him on trial.

'Justice is working here'

"I will only face, be tried or face a trial, in a Philippines court ... presided by a Filipino judge. I will not answer a Caucasian, asking questions, white man there. You must be stupid," he said late on Tuesday.

"I am a Filipino. We have our courts here ... you have to bring me somewhere else? I would not like that. I have my country. It's working. I know it's working. Justice is working here."

His opponents argue otherwise and say police are killing with impunity and that with an approval rating of about 80 percent, a super-majority in Congress and presidential appointees heading courts, commissions and investigative bodies, there is little chance of Duterte being impeached or prosecuted at home.

Duterte, 74, has previously said he was so committed to his war on drugs that he was prepared to be tried for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, or "rot in jail" there.