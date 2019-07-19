Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said on Thursday it had identified one of the gunmen who opened fire on an upscale restaurant in the city of Erbil, killing a Turkish diplomat.

Police shared a photo of the attacker, Mazlum Dag, who was born in Diyarbakir, Turkey in 1992, and asked locals to help turn him in.

Turkish authorities identified him as an older brother of Dersim Dag, a member of the Turkish Parliament from HDP.

Mazlum Dag has two other brothers, both of whom are wanted by Turkish authorities for being members of PKK.

In PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.