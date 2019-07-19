The Dutch government on Friday said it accepted the Dutch state was partially liable for the deaths in 1995 of 350 Muslim males who were expelled from a UN base and killed by attacking Bosnian Serb forces.

"The government accepts the verdict of the Supreme Court," the defence ministry said. "The state thereby accepts liability for the damages as determined by the Supreme Court."

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday slashed the state's liability for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnian war, saying peacekeepers had only a "slim" chance of preventing the deaths of hundreds of Muslim men.

Judges reduced to 10 percent from 30 percent the Dutch state's responsibility for compensation to the families of 350 victims killed by Bosnian Serb forces who overran the safe haven.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports

Lightly-armed Dutch UN peacekeepers were overrun by the Bosnian Serbs during the break-up of the former Yugoslavia, triggering the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II.

Almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed in the genocide at Srebrenica.

"The Dutch state bears very limited liability in the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' case," the Supreme Court said. "That liability is limited to 10 percent of the damages suffered by the surviving relatives of approximately 350 victims."

The relatives are represented by the Mothers of Srebrenica victims' organisation which sued for compensation, sparking a years-long legal battle.

Reduced liability

There was no immediate reaction from either the Mothers of Srebrenica or the Dutch government.