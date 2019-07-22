Tens of thousands of Pakistanis gathered in the US capital on Sunday to attend a speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan began his three-day maiden visit to the US on Sunday by addressing the Pakistani diaspora at a rally at the Capital One Arena stadium in Washington DC, which was scheduled days in advance.

Khan-Trump meeting

Khan emphasised that Pakistan would not be seeking any US aid and assured the jubilant crowd that his country won't bow to anyone.

He is set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.