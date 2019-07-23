Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people, the country's vice president said on Tuesday in the wake of a rocket attack in Turkey's south-east, which injured six people.

"Our armed forces immediately responded to the attack and from now on will respond with more severity," Fuat Oktay said at a Turkey-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Ankara.

"Turkey will resolutely continue protecting its borders and people," he added.

Six people, including one child, were injured on Monday when one of two rockets fired from Syria hit a residential area in Ceylanpinar in the southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Turkey's National Defense Ministry said seven targets were destroyed on the Syrian side.