Japanese car giant Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs around the world as part of efforts to turn itself around, Japanese media said Wednesday, citing company sources.

The cuts come after Nissan announced in May it would trim 4,800 jobs from its global workforce of around 139,000.

Nissan's net profit fell to a near-decade low in the last business year and it has already warned of "a difficult business environment" for the next 12 months.

The company is due to announce first-quarter earnings on Thursday, and a Nissan spokesman said there would be no comment on the reports before then.

"We've not decided yet what we'll announce (at the Thursday earnings press conference), and we don't comment on (media) speculation," Nissan spokesman Koji Okuda told AFP.