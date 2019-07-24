Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday told a dramatic US congressional hearing he had not exonerated President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and indicated he would have sought his indictment were it not for a Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president.

Mueller, answering questions publicly for the first time on his inquiry, also defended the integrity of his investigation as he appeared for eagerly anticipated testimony at the first of two back-to-back televised congressional hearings that carry high stakes for Trump and Democrats who are split between impeaching him or moving on to the 2020 election.

The former FBI director, who spent 22 months investigating what he concluded was Russian interference in a "sweeping and systematic fashion" in the 2016 US election to help Trump and the president’s conduct, appeared first before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

The committee's Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, praised Mueller and said no one, including Trump, is "above the law."

But Trump's Republican allies on the committee tried to paint Mueller’s investigation as unfair to the president, with Louie Gohmert heatedly telling him "you perpetuated injustice" and conservative congressman Guy Reschenthaler calling the manner in which the inquiry was conducted "un-American."

Opening a three-hour hearing with Mueller, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there are themes to the hearing: "responsibility, integrity, and accountability."

Nadler said his committee has "a responsibility to address" the evidence that Mueller has uncovered in his Trump-Russia investigation.

Nadler laid out the examples from Mueller's report that committee members intend to focus on while questioning the reluctant former special counsel.

Mueller wrote in the document that he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.

He noted Trump's directions to then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to have Mueller removed and, once that was made public, orders from Trump to McGahn to deny it happened.

Nadler said, "not even the president is above the law."

Obstruction and collusion

Mueller, whose enquiry detailed extensive contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia at a time when Moscow was interfering in the 2016 election with hacking and propaganda, is set to appear in separate hearings before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

Democrats, who control the House, hope his testimony will rally public support behind their own ongoing investigations of the Republican president and his administration, even as they struggle with whether to launch the impeachment process set out in the US Constitution for removing a president from office for "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Mueller is not expected to deliver any new bombshells, according to Democratic aides, but rather stick to the contents of his 448-page investigation report about the 22-month-long probe of Russian election meddling. Mueller plans to deliver an opening statement before taking questions.

Democrats hope the 74-year-old former FBI director will give the American public a compelling account of Russia's sweeping interference, the Trump campaign's readiness to accept help from Moscow and Trump's efforts to impede the Russia probe that Mueller investigated as potential obstruction of justice.

Trump, running for re-election in 2020, is hoping to move past the entire Russia issue.

"Seeing is believing in America. That report was voluminous. But most Americans didn't read it. So they'll see Mueller lay out the case," said Representative Eric Swalwell, who sits on both the Judiciary and Intelligence panels.

Impeaching Trump

Mueller's appearance could also be a turning point for Democrats on the question of impeachment.