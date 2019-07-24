A government official says lightning has killed at least 20 people with thunderstorms and heavy rains lashing eastern India.

Disaster Management official Amod Kumar Sharan said the deaths occurred on Tuesday. He raised the overall death toll in Bihar state to more than 100 from lightning and flooding since the monsoon season started in June.

Last Sunday, 33 people were killed by lightning in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They were mostly farmers working in the field.